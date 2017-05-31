Woman's lost keepsake necklace found ...

Woman's lost keepsake necklace found in Iceland

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Fulton Sun

A Pennsylvania woman who lost a keepsake necklace in Iceland is getting it back, thanks to the efforts of an alert souvenir shop clerk and a 911 dispatcher. Ashley Fusco, of Pine Township, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette she lost the necklace while visiting Reykjavik in March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine... Feb '17 Pence of Tides 1
News An international search is on to find Scots tee... Feb '17 Xstain Mullah Fra... 1
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan '17 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,361 • Total comments across all topics: 281,226,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC