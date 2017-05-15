Traffic increases at Bucharest airports put them among Europe's top five Q1 2017 highest rising
Bucharest City's two airports - Henri Coanda and Aurel Vlaicu - have joined the top five Q1 2017 highest rising airports in terms of passenger traffic increases, according to news from the Airports Council International Europe cited by the Bucharest National Airport Corporation in a press statement released on Monday. In the group of airports welcoming between 5 and 10 million passengers per year Henri Coanda was third, with a 21.5-percent increase, after Reykjavik-Keflavik and Kiev.
