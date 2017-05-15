The xx Confirm Fall U.S. Headline Dat...

The xx Confirm Fall U.S. Headline Dates, Will Perform on This Week's 'Colbert'

On the heels of their wildly successful ongoing U.S. tour, The xx will return stateside to play a very special, limited engagement of select headline dates and festival appearances this fall. The fall dates include shows September 29 in Los Angeles, October 9 at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks, Austin City Limits Festival, Life is Beautiful and more.

Chicago, IL

