The xx Announce Day + Night Iceland Festival with Warpaint, Earl Sweatshirt, Sample & More

The xx have announced on Wednesday that their Night + Day festival will be heading to Iceland in July after stints in Lisbon, Berlin, and Brixton. It'll take place at a waterfall called Skogafoss that's two hours away from Reykjavik, and it'll feature the xx and Jamie xx themselves, plus Kamasi Washington , Warpaint , Earl Sweatshirt , Sampha , Robyn & Mr Tophat, Jagwar Ma , Floating Points, Marching Church, and more.

