Iceland's Minister for the Environment BjA rt A'lafsdA3ttir says it's out of the question for the state to pay for sewage treatment for hotels or other businesses by MA1 2vatn lake in Northeast Iceland. Vehicles designed for more than eight passengers, as well as specially equipped mountain trucks, will be prohibited from driving in certain parts of downtown ReykjavA k, beginning June 1. There is an unusually warm mass of air over Iceland today, and yesterday, thermometers rose to rare heights in the northeastern part of the country.

