Snapshot 1062
Iceland's Minister for the Environment BjA rt A'lafsdA3ttir says it's out of the question for the state to pay for sewage treatment for hotels or other businesses by MA1 2vatn lake in Northeast Iceland. Vehicles designed for more than eight passengers, as well as specially equipped mountain trucks, will be prohibited from driving in certain parts of downtown ReykjavA k, beginning June 1. There is an unusually warm mass of air over Iceland today, and yesterday, thermometers rose to rare heights in the northeastern part of the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iceland Review.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine...
|Feb '17
|Pence of Tides
|1
|An international search is on to find Scots tee...
|Feb '17
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|1
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Bjork Pharted
|42
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phart the Frozen
|4
|Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phartorino
|30
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|choices
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC