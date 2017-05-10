Road closed, South Iceland.
Ring Road One in South Iceland from Markarfljot river in the west to Vik i Myrdal in the east will be closed at 2 pm today, due to weather, according to the Icelandic Road Administration . The part of the Ring Road in Southeast Iceland from Kirkjubaejaklaustur in the west to Jokulsarlon glacial lagoon in the east was closed at 11 am.
