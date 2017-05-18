Pennsylvania woman's lost keepsake ne...

Pennsylvania woman's lost keepsake necklace found in Iceland

A Pennsylvania woman who lost a keepsake necklace during a trip to Iceland is getting it back because of an alert souvenir shop clerk and a 911 dispatcher. Ashley Fusco, of Pine Township, cherishes the necklace, which features the engraved fingerprints of her parents who were killed in a 2008 car crash.

