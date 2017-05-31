Obesity in childhood triples risk of depression in middle age

Washington D.C. [USA], May 20 : Parents please take note! Children, who are overweight at the age of eight or 13 are three times more likely at risk of depression in middle age, warns a study. According to researchers, carrying excess weight throughout life quadruples the chances of developing the mental health disorder and may permanently damage self-esteem, resulting in depression later on.

