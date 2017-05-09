New Issue and Office of Iceland Review
The May/June issue of Iceland Review is out, filled with interesting articles, interviews and colorful photos. As the issue is published, the staff of Iceland Review moves to the office of MD Reykjavik, the magazine's new publisher, at Laugavegur 3, in the heart of downtown Reykjavik.
