Mexico next in line to examine geothermal energy
The possibility to tap geothermal resources in Mexico is what's drawing interest from global energy companies, French and Icelandic partners said. French energy company ENGIE and its Icelandic counterpart, Reykjavik Geothermal, said the Mexican Ministry of Energy issued three exploration permits to assess the potential in the Latin American country.
