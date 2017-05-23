Mexico next in line to examine geothe...

Mexico next in line to examine geothermal energy

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: UPI

The possibility to tap geothermal resources in Mexico is what's drawing interest from global energy companies, French and Icelandic partners said. French energy company ENGIE and its Icelandic counterpart, Reykjavik Geothermal, said the Mexican Ministry of Energy issued three exploration permits to assess the potential in the Latin American country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine... Feb '17 Pence of Tides 1
News An international search is on to find Scots tee... Feb '17 Xstain Mullah Fra... 1
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan '17 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,487 • Total comments across all topics: 281,239,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC