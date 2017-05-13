LA Photographer Martin Cox Opens Solo...

LA Photographer Martin Cox Opens Solo Show Amidst Iceland's Growing Art Scene

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

This summer, Los Angeles-based, UK-born photographer Martin Cox will open an ambitious solo exhibition, Far Away Right Here at the Husavik Museum in Iceland. Many of the photographs that will be on exhibit stem from Cox's month-long residency at the Fjuk Art Center in Husavik Iceland in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine... Feb '17 Pence of Tides 1
News An international search is on to find Scots tee... Feb '17 Xstain Mullah Fra... 1
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan '17 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,987,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC