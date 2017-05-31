Ireland set for tourism boost thanks ...

Ireland set for tourism boost thanks to 10pc increase in seat capacity on transatlantic routes

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Independent.ie

Niall MacCarthy, MD, Cork Airport welcomes cabin crew members Andrea Lisa Kjartansdottir, Andrea Osk Porkelsdottir, Soldis Bjorg Oskardottir and Nanna Margaret Kristinsdottir IRELAND is set for a US tourism bonanza thanks to a 10 per cent increase in seat capacity on transatlantic routes and the arrival on the market of low-cost operators including Wow and Norwegian Airlines. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/ireland-set-for-tourism-boost-thanks-to-10pc-increase-in-seat-capacity-on-transatlantic-routes-35734116.html IRELAND is set for a US tourism bonanza thanks to a 10 per cent increase in seat capacity on transatlantic routes and the arrival on the market of low-cost operators including Wow and Norwegian Airlines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine... Feb '17 Pence of Tides 1
News An international search is on to find Scots tee... Feb '17 Xstain Mullah Fra... 1
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan '17 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,102 • Total comments across all topics: 281,208,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC