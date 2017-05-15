Ion City Hotel opens its doors in Iceland
A new design hotel has opened in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik. Ion City Hotel is a sister property to the existing Ion Adventure Hotel and both were designed by award winning Icelandic duo Minarc, who have their studio in Santa Monica, California.
