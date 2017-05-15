IKEA is building micro-apartments for...

IKEA is building micro-apartments for employees that are like an IKEA catalogue come to life

In the summer of 2017, IKEA employees living in Reykjavik, Iceland may come home to apartments that look just like the retailer they left. The Swedish furniture giant announced in April that it is building housing for a lucky few employees so that they have an affordable place to live near work.

Chicago, IL

