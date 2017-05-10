Icelandic crime writer Arnaldur Indridason on elves and Arsenal
IN Arnaldur Indridason's crime novels the Icelandic gloom is more than a meteorological condition. For two decades now Indridason has been publishing spare, haunted novels full of pain and grief and bad weather.
