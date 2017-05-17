Icelandic airline announces Tel Aviv-...

Icelandic airline announces Tel Aviv-New York flights for $149

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Times of Israel

Icelandic low-cost carrier WOW Air announced it would be offering one-way flights between Tel Aviv and a number of North American cities for just $149. In September, WOW says, it will operate four weekly flights from Tel Aviv to New York, Boston, Miami, Chicago, Toronto and Montreal via the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine... Feb '17 Pence of Tides 1
News An international search is on to find Scots tee... Feb '17 Xstain Mullah Fra... 1
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan '17 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,094 • Total comments across all topics: 281,105,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC