Icelandic airline announces Tel Aviv-New York flights for $149
Icelandic low-cost carrier WOW Air announced it would be offering one-way flights between Tel Aviv and a number of North American cities for just $149. In September, WOW says, it will operate four weekly flights from Tel Aviv to New York, Boston, Miami, Chicago, Toronto and Montreal via the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik.
