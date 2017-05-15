Icelandair has a new glacier-themed Boeing 757-200 Icelandair's latest special livery is tribute to the glacier that covers 8% of Iceland. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qkG7Zr A close-up of Icelandair's new glacier-themed plane before it headed back to Reykjavik on May 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.