Happy 20th Anniversary T/S State of M...

Happy 20th Anniversary T/S State of Maine

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Weekly Packet

While the 200-plus students who walk up the gangway each spring change each training cruise, one thing has remained constant for 20 years-the vessel itself. In the 20 years the T/S State of Maine has trained midshipmen to the challenges and beauty of ocean voyages, it has also prepared them for a career that brings them to countries-and cultures- around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekly Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine... Feb '17 Pence of Tides 1
News An international search is on to find Scots tee... Feb '17 Xstain Mullah Fra... 1
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan '17 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,200 • Total comments across all topics: 280,908,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC