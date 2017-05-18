From Iceland to P.E.I., symposium to ...

From Iceland to P.E.I., symposium to explore rural tourism, place and identity

"Tourism, Place and Identity: Rural Tourism in Iceland and Prince Edward Island'' will take place from 7-9 p.m. in the Alex H. MacKinnon Auditorium, room 242 of UPEI's Don and Marion McDougall Hall. All are welcome.

