Denis Rose with his Legion d'honneur. Pictures: Craig Manning
A RETIRED sweet shop owner and military historian has been awarded France's highest honour for his service during World War Two. Denis Rose, from West Kirby, was presented with the prestigious Legion d'honneur in recognition of his efforts during the Normandy Landings and subsequent liberation of France on June 6, 1944.
