China, Iceland vow to strengthen ties

A senior Chinese delegation met with Icelandic officials on Monday in Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, with both sides pledging to enhance their bilateral ties and cooperation in a variety of areas. China is ready to work with Iceland to upgrade bilateral ties to a new level on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefit, said Zhao Hongzhu, a member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and deputy head of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

