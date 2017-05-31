Arctic security poses icy chess game ...

Arctic security poses icy chess game with Russia, China

Friday May 19 Read more: The Hill

In Fairbanks, Alaska, last week, the United States passed the Arctic Council gavel to Finland. Started over twenty years ago, the council brings together the eight Arctic nations to tackle common problems in the region before they get out of hand.

Chicago, IL

