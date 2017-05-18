Anti-Islam activist poisoned by lefti...

Anti-Islam activist poisoned by leftists in Iceland

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

Robert Spencer, director of the Jihad Watch website and author of The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam and The Truth About Muhammad, was poisoned by leftists during a visit to Iceland. Writing about the incident in Front Page Magazine , Spencer said the incident occurred last Thursday after he gave a lecture on the threat of jihad at a hotel in Reykjavik.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine... Feb '17 Pence of Tides 1
News An international search is on to find Scots tee... Feb '17 Xstain Mullah Fra... 1
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan '17 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Wall Street
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,465 • Total comments across all topics: 281,123,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC