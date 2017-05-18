Anti-Islam activist poisoned by leftists in Iceland
Robert Spencer, director of the Jihad Watch website and author of The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam and The Truth About Muhammad, was poisoned by leftists during a visit to Iceland. Writing about the incident in Front Page Magazine , Spencer said the incident occurred last Thursday after he gave a lecture on the threat of jihad at a hotel in Reykjavik.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine...
|Feb '17
|Pence of Tides
|1
|An international search is on to find Scots tee...
|Feb '17
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|1
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Bjork Pharted
|42
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phart the Frozen
|4
|Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phartorino
|30
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|choices
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC