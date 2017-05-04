Adventurous American Comedian Travels to Iceland to Explore the Mysterious Land of Fire and Ice
Man-on-the-Street comedian Joe Goes traveled to Iceland to experience the weird, wonderful land of ice and fire that it is and documented his experience. He first set off about the city of Reykjavik , meeting people and seeing new things.
