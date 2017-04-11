Twitter

Iceland is considering pegging its crown to a major currency, most likely the euro, its finance minister said on Saturday, amid concerns the small North Atlantic nation's economy risks overheating. Nearly a decade after a crash that brought down its banking system, Iceland has bounced back as increasing numbers of tourists flock to its geysers and drink in the trendy bars of the capital Reykjavik.

