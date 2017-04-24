'The Reykjavik Confessions': Buccaneer Media, Balt...

'The Reykjavik Confessions': Buccanee...

EXCLUSIVE : Marcella producer Buccaneer Media and Baltasar Kormakur 's RVK Studios have pacted to co-produce The Reykjavik Confessions . An English-language dramatization of one of Iceland's most mysterious murder investigations, it has John Brownlow attached to write.

