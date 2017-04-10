Sigur Ros concert at Disney Hall to be livestreamed on Pitchfork and Facebook
Icelandic art-rock band Sigur Ros' second night at Walt Disney Concert Hall will be streamed live on Pitchfork and Facebook beginning at 8:50 p.m. Friday. The evening is part of the Los Angeles Philharmonic's Reykjavik Festival, which features an eclectic mix of classical, contemporary, choral, chamber, symphonic, pop, experimental and electronic music from Iceland.
