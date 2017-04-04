Road from M vatn to Egilssta ir Closed

Road from M vatn to Egilssta ir Closed

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Iceland Review

In the small Vi idalur valley, a section of Ring Road 1, between Myvatnsoraefi and Mo rudalsoraefi mountain passes.Photo: Pall Stefansson. The road over Myvatnsoraefi and Mo rudalsoraefi, that is, the mountain passes between Myvatn lake and Egilssta ir, has been closed temporarily due to weather, mbl.is reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iceland Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine... Feb '17 Pence of Tides 1
News An international search is on to find Scots tee... Feb '17 Xstain Mullah Fra... 1
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan '17 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,945 • Total comments across all topics: 280,073,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC