Road from M vatn to Egilssta ir Closed
In the small Vi idalur valley, a section of Ring Road 1, between Myvatnsoraefi and Mo rudalsoraefi mountain passes.Photo: Pall Stefansson. The road over Myvatnsoraefi and Mo rudalsoraefi, that is, the mountain passes between Myvatn lake and Egilssta ir, has been closed temporarily due to weather, mbl.is reports.
