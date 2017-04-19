Reykjavik House Prices to Hit All-time High?

It has emerged that the Environment Agency of Iceland gave the United Silicon factory in HelguvA k official written warning that it was likely to be shut down in a letter dated April 12 this year. The reason for the letter was the release of substances into the environment which could have long-... An Australian tourist, who fell asleep on a coach from KeflavA k airport last night, woke up in an empty, dark vehicle hours later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iceland Review.