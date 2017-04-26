Ram spared death sentence because of his magical uni-horn

The magical mammal, born with a genetic disorder that caused his two horns to fuse together, will be spared from the butcher's block in Iceland thanks his miracle deformity, according to a report. The remarkable ram- named Einhyrningur, Icelandic for unicorn - had been headed to the great barnyard in the sky like the rest of his herd, according to the Ice News .

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.