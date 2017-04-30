Ministry of Sound to Host Dusky in World's Only Party Inside a Glacier

As one of the world's most unique and exclusive party experiences through days of non-stop daylight and one-of-a-kind side parties, Secret Solsticereveals the details for their electronic stage takeovers, and a Ministry of Sound hosted Secret Solstice Presents Into The Glacier party onSaturday, June 17, 2017. For the first time ever, global dance music brand, Ministry of Sound will be hosting a 2017 edition of Secret Solstice Presents Into The Glacierparty with UK dance music heavyweight duo, Dusky on Saturday, June 17. Taking place within the natural surroundings of the Langjkull glacier, Dusky will play within the frozen walls of Europe's second largest glacier.

