Lerwick Port Authority predicts record-breaking cruise season
Lerwick Port Authority is predicting a record-breaking cruise ship season, continuing a trend which saw record traffic over the past two years. The port is currently expecting almost 62,000 passengers this season, up 22 per cent on 2016, with an increase of 18 per cent in the gross tonnage of shipping - both new records.
