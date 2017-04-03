Katla Vigd s Vernhar sd ttir and sr s Helga Gu mundsd ttir

The winners of the annual music competition Musiktilraunir, or 'Music Experiments,' held in Harpa concert hall, Reykjavik, Saturday night, are 14 and 16-year-old girls from the West Fjords. Katla Vigdis Vernhar sdottir and Asros Helga Gu mundsdottir are surprised by their victory, they told RUV .

