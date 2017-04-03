Katla Vigd s Vernhar sd ttir and sr s...

Katla Vigd s Vernhar sd ttir and sr s Helga Gu mundsd ttir

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Iceland Review

The winners of the annual music competition Musiktilraunir, or 'Music Experiments,' held in Harpa concert hall, Reykjavik, Saturday night, are 14 and 16-year-old girls from the West Fjords. Katla Vigdis Vernhar sdottir and Asros Helga Gu mundsdottir are surprised by their victory, they told RUV .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iceland Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine... Feb '17 Pence of Tides 1
News An international search is on to find Scots tee... Feb '17 Xstain Mullah Fra... 1
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan '17 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,835 • Total comments across all topics: 280,065,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC