Indian woman asked to strip at Frankf...

Indian woman asked to strip at Frankfurt airport

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

NEW DELHI: An Indian-origin woman travelling from Bengaluru to Iceland has alleged racial profiling after she was asked to strip by security officials at Germany 's Frankfurt airport earlier this week. Shruthi Basappa, who lives in Reykjavik, Iceland and is married to an Icelandic citizen, detailed her ordeal in a series of posts on Facebook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine... Feb '17 Pence of Tides 1
News An international search is on to find Scots tee... Feb '17 Xstain Mullah Fra... 1
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan '17 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,339 • Total comments across all topics: 279,990,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC