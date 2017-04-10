Ikea Is Building Apartments for Its E...

Ikea Is Building Apartments for Its Employees in Iceland

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: The Curious Capitalist

The project was announced by AzA3rarinn A varsson, an Ikea manager, at a conference last week, according to the Icelandic news monitor . A varsson said more senior employees will be more likely to qualify for the apartments, which will be ready in the summer of 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Curious Capitalist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine... Feb '17 Pence of Tides 1
News An international search is on to find Scots tee... Feb '17 Xstain Mullah Fra... 1
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan '17 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,000 • Total comments across all topics: 280,339,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC