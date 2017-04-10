Ikea Is Building Apartments for Its Employees in Iceland
The project was announced by AzA3rarinn A varsson, an Ikea manager, at a conference last week, according to the Icelandic news monitor . A varsson said more senior employees will be more likely to qualify for the apartments, which will be ready in the summer of 2018.
