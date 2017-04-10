IKEA builds housing for Icelandic staff

IKEA builds housing for Icelandic staff

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: Newsday

Swedish furniture and lifestyle chain IKEA is building an apartment block in the Icelandic capital Reykjavik in order to give its employees somewhere affordable to live. The 36 flats will be available to staff next summer, the Reykjavik Grapevine website reports, saying that rents in the city have "skyrocketed" in recent years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine... Feb '17 Pence of Tides 1
News An international search is on to find Scots tee... Feb '17 Xstain Mullah Fra... 1
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan '17 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,793 • Total comments across all topics: 280,267,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC