IKEA builds housing for Icelandic staff
Swedish furniture and lifestyle chain IKEA is building an apartment block in the Icelandic capital Reykjavik in order to give its employees somewhere affordable to live. The 36 flats will be available to staff next summer, the Reykjavik Grapevine website reports, saying that rents in the city have "skyrocketed" in recent years.
