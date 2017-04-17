Iceland: The First Country to End Gen...

Iceland: The First Country to End Gender Inequality?

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Online Scene

Gender equality issues, and more precisely pay gap, has been at the centre of the media's attention in the last few years, including the controversial international women strike. While in a study published by Deloitte last year, it was estimated that the gender wage difference will not be resolved until 2069, Icelandic women organised a strike last October in the capital Reykjavik, leaving work early to protest in the streets against the discrimination they face.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Online Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine... Feb '17 Pence of Tides 1
News An international search is on to find Scots tee... Feb '17 Xstain Mullah Fra... 1
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan '17 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,088 • Total comments across all topics: 280,404,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC