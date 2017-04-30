Harika settles for draw in Reykjavik ...

Harika settles for draw in Reykjavik Open

42 min ago Read more: Central Chronicle

Indian Grand Master Harika Dronavalli eked out a hard fought draw against the higher rated Mustafa Yilmaz of Turkey at the Herpa Concert Hall in Iceland, in round eight of the Rejkjavik Open late on Tuesday night. According to information reaching here, Harika, who had a good opportunity to break into the top five in the points table could not breach the Turkish Grand Master's defence and with time running out both the players decided to call it a day and share the spoils.

