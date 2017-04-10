Group exhibition showcases the breadth of printmaking by Icelandic artists

International Print Center New York is presenting Other Hats: Icelandic Printmaking, a group exhibition showcasing the breadth of printmaking by Icelandic artists. Featuring screenprints, etchings, digital work, artist's books, and 3D prints, among other works, by over twenty intergenerational Icelandic artists, the exhibition also includes prints by select international artists who have spent enough time in Iceland to have absorbed the ethos of the country.

