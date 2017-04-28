Did Fear of Chinese Make PM Hide from...

Did Fear of Chinese Make PM Hide from Dalai Lama?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: Iceland Review

According to current Pirate Party MP Gunnar Hrafn Jonsson, then-Prime Minister Johanna Sigur ardottir hid from a group of Tibetan monks in 2009. "Oh, shit! The Dalai Lama is right outside! Don't open the door!" she reportedly exclaimed when seeing the monks out of the window at the prime ministerial retreat in ingvellir national park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iceland Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine... Feb '17 Pence of Tides 1
News An international search is on to find Scots tee... Feb '17 Xstain Mullah Fra... 1
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan '17 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,957 • Total comments across all topics: 280,695,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC