Did Fear of Chinese Make PM Hide from Dalai Lama?
According to current Pirate Party MP Gunnar Hrafn Jonsson, then-Prime Minister Johanna Sigur ardottir hid from a group of Tibetan monks in 2009. "Oh, shit! The Dalai Lama is right outside! Don't open the door!" she reportedly exclaimed when seeing the monks out of the window at the prime ministerial retreat in ingvellir national park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iceland Review.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine...
|Feb '17
|Pence of Tides
|1
|An international search is on to find Scots tee...
|Feb '17
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|1
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Bjork Pharted
|42
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phart the Frozen
|4
|Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phartorino
|30
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|choices
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC