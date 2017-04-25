Defense Lawyer Given More Time in Murder Case
Two weeks on from the first hearing in the Birna Brjansdottir murder case, the start of the trial has been delayed by a further fortnight. Two-weeks-ago-yesterday, the case against Thomas Moller Olsen, the 30-year-old Greenlander who has been in custody since mid-January over the death of Birna Brjansdottir, was put to court.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine...
|Feb '17
|Pence of Tides
|1
|An international search is on to find Scots tee...
|Feb '17
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|1
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Bjork Pharted
|42
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phart the Frozen
|4
|Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phartorino
|30
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|choices
|1
