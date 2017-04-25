Defense Lawyer Given More Time in Mur...

Defense Lawyer Given More Time in Murder Case

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Iceland Review

Two weeks on from the first hearing in the Birna Brjansdottir murder case, the start of the trial has been delayed by a further fortnight. Two-weeks-ago-yesterday, the case against Thomas Moller Olsen, the 30-year-old Greenlander who has been in custody since mid-January over the death of Birna Brjansdottir, was put to court.

