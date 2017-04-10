Coming soon: Low-cost flights to the ...

Coming soon: Low-cost flights to the US and Canada

Sunday

The Israeli government on Sunday approved an agreement between Israel and Iceland to immediately allow low-cost flights between Israel and the US via Iceland. Katz recently told Iceland's WOW air that starting in June, he intends to run four flights a week from Tel Aviv to Iceland's capital of Reykjavik.

Chicago, IL

