Avid VENUE | S6L Scores a Starring Role At The National Theatre of Iceland
S6L modular live sound system, designed to take on the world's most demanding live events and tours with ease, has been installed at the National Theatre of Iceland in Reykjavik. Powered by the MediaCentralA Platform , the industry's most open, tightly integrated and efficient platform designed for media, the VENUE The National Theatre of Iceland has been a leading theatrical institution since opening in 1950, and now puts on more than thirty productions each season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine...
|Feb '17
|Pence of Tides
|1
|An international search is on to find Scots tee...
|Feb '17
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|1
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Bjork Pharted
|42
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phart the Frozen
|4
|Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phartorino
|30
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|choices
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC