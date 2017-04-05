Avid VENUE | S6L Scores a Starring Ro...

Avid VENUE | S6L Scores a Starring Role At The National Theatre of Iceland

S6L modular live sound system, designed to take on the world's most demanding live events and tours with ease, has been installed at the National Theatre of Iceland in Reykjavik. Powered by the MediaCentralA Platform , the industry's most open, tightly integrated and efficient platform designed for media, the VENUE The National Theatre of Iceland has been a leading theatrical institution since opening in 1950, and now puts on more than thirty productions each season.

