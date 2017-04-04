Akureyri's Largest Hotel to Be Built
KEA investment company has decided to begin the construction of a 150-room hotel at Hafnarstraeti 80 in Akureyri, North Iceland, according to the company's website. This will be the largest hotel not only in Akureyri but in all of North Iceland.
