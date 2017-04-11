11-country composite proof stamp sheet highlights Eastern auction
Eastern Auctions' Feb. 25 sale in Halifax, Nova Scotia, included this rare intact 1868 American Bank Note Co. composite proof sheet showing the designs of 19 stamps from 11 countries.
