WOW air announces new Chicago route from Dublin and Cork

It was announced today that low-cost Icelandic airline WOW air is launching a new Chicago route with flights commencing on 13 July from Dublin and Cork. The Dublin and Cork - Chicago route will run four times a week - Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays - all year round via Reykjavik, the Icelandic capital.

Chicago, IL

