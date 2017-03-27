Why Is Icelandic Music So Fascinating? Conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen Explains
As part of next month's Reykjavik Festival at Walt Disney Concert Hall, which he co-curated with Icelandic composer Danel Bjarnason, L.A. Philharmonic conductor laureate Esa-Pekka Salonen will conduct the Phil in collaboration with Iceland's Sigur Rs. Here he discusses the unique allure of contemporary Icelandic music, the challenge of interfacing a symphony orchestra with an electric band, and the artistic vision he shares with Iceland's genre-blurring contemporary music scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine...
|Feb '17
|Pence of Tides
|1
|An international search is on to find Scots tee...
|Feb '17
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|1
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Bjork Pharted
|42
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phart the Frozen
|4
|Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phartorino
|30
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|choices
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC