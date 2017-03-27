Why Is Icelandic Music So Fascinating...

Why Is Icelandic Music So Fascinating? Conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen Explains

As part of next month's Reykjavik Festival at Walt Disney Concert Hall, which he co-curated with Icelandic composer Danel Bjarnason, L.A. Philharmonic conductor laureate Esa-Pekka Salonen will conduct the Phil in collaboration with Iceland's Sigur Rs. Here he discusses the unique allure of contemporary Icelandic music, the challenge of interfacing a symphony orchestra with an electric band, and the artistic vision he shares with Iceland's genre-blurring contemporary music scene.

