Way to Go: Brrrrrrrrr
It was 20 degrees or colder with the wind constantly blowing when the Nijoka and McNabb families visited Iceland's capital, Reykjavik, in late February. Gathered at the Seljalandsfoss waterfalls are, front row, from left, Ainslie and Anniston McNabb, of Zachary; and back row, the girls' grandparents, Garry and Debbie Nijoka, of Baton Rouge, and George and Janice McNabb, of Magnolia, Mississippi; and Brandie and Ryan McNabb, the girls' parents, also of Zachary.
