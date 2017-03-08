Vok Signs To Nettwerk Records
Nettwerk Records is thrilled to announce Icelandic electronic pop band Vok to its growing and diverse roster. The band will release their highly anticipated debut studio album Figure on April 28 via Nettwerk Records.
