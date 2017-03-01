UPDATE 2-Icelandic officials, U.S. funds meet to resolve offshore crown issue

REYKJAVIK, March 1 Icelandic officials have met with foreign funds to discuss ending a standoff over more than $1 billion of assets frozen by Iceland in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, the finance ministry said on Wednesday. Some U.S. funds that refrained from taking part in an auction last year to unlock their assets - because they considered the terms unfavourable - waged a legal fight in Icelandic courts and at the European Free Trade Association's Surveillance Authority.

